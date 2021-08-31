Wilson police searching for suspect after two killed, two others injured

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a man they said has killed two people, one in Wilson and the other in Edgecombe County.

Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office say Adrian Tynrell Horne, 35, of 3075 South Fountain Rd. in Macclesfield has two warrants for first-degree murder. This comes after one person was found dead inside a Wilson County home and another was apparently killed after being taken with her 8-month-old baby to Edgecombe County.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3500 block of London Church Road on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found one victim, who has not been identified, dead at the home. Two women were also located at the scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Buick with another woman along with an 8-month-old baby. The suspect’s vehicle was later seen in Edgecombe County in the area of Cedar Creek Land and Otter Creek Road

The female victim who was inside of the suspect’s vehicle was confirmed as dead on the scene by deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. The baby was located and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officials said Horne was seen getting inside a 2000-model GMC Yukon SUV with black rims and champagne in color. It was unclear which way he was traveling. He is 43, 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Currently, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol, is searching for Horne. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 237-2118.