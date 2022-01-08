Wilson store clerk charged with selling alcohol to underage person who then crashed, killing passenger

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A store clerk in Wilson who sold alcohol to an underage person who then crashed his car, killing a passenger, was charged, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Friday.

On Dec. 26, 2021, state troopers responded to a crash in Wilson County just after 12:45 a.m. They alerted ALE that they believed the driver, 19-year-old Uriel Rodriguez Rodriguez, had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Two 22-year-old passengers were both ejected in the crash. One had minor injuries while the other died on scene, a news release said.

Rodriguez was charged with DWI and other offenses related to the crash, DPS said.

ALE special agents later determined that Rodriguez had purchased malt beverages from the Food Mart 1 located at 6407 Ward Blvd. in Wilson.

The clerk, 22-year-old Shamakh Kahaled Mohamed Muharram, 22, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21, the release said.

The store could face fines or a suspension or revocation of its ABC permits, too.

The release said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.