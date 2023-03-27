WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson teenager was found dead on Sunday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday shortly after 9:15 a.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to a man down call in the area of Landfill Road near U.S. Highway 264 Alt East.

The sheriff’s office said a male subject was laying in the ditch unresponsive and at the time of the call, his identity was unknown.

When EMS and deputies arrived, EMS pronounced Bernard Williams, 14, dead on arrival.

The sheriff’s office said Williams in the victim of a homicide.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.