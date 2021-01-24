Winston-Salem police investigating after man shot, killed at gaming establishment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:28 a.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded 615 E. Monmouth Street when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28, on the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Rivers deceased at the scene.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

615 E. Monmouth Street is a sweepstakes games establishment called the Ocean King, police say.

Rivers was a patron of the Ocean King prior to the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that Rivers was involved in an argument before he left the business.

The 600 block of Monmouth Street was closed for a few hours during this investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.