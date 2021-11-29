Winston-Salem police officer kills man wielding machete

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a machete and yelled at officers to kill him, authorities said.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Sgt. R.T. Phillips shot Adam McKnight, 33, after Phillips and other officers attempted to disarm him, Nexstar TV station WGHP reported. McKnight also asked officers, including Phillips, to shoot and kill him. The confrontation began Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a call that a man was threatening the occupants of a home.

Thompson said Phillips repeatedly told McKnight that he didn’t want to harm him and continued pleading with the man to drop the machete and allow officers to get him help. McKnight charged toward Phillips and yelled “Kill me,” the chief said.

As he advanced, Phillips fired once and hit McKnight in his torso, Thompson said. Officers began performing life-saving measures. Authorities said McKnight regained consciousness and became agitated before he was subdued and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The N.C. State Bureau Investigation has assumed the primary investigative role in the shooting and death of McKnight, Thompson said.