Winston-Salem woman wounded when suspects fire into house

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Winston-Salem police (WGHP photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in Winston-Salem said a woman was wounded when suspects drove up to her house and opened fire before fleeing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.

The news release said that officers responded to a report of gunshots. Police said the home was targeted by multiple suspects who drove up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.

A 34-year-old woman was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Police didn’t immediately release further details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV