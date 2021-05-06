Winterville man arrested, charged with multiple drug offenses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is in jail after a month-long investigation into his trafficking of fentanyl in Pitt County.

Dustin Scott Spivey, 48, of Winterville, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in an Opiate by Possession (2 Counts)

Trafficking in an Opiate by Transportation (2 Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts)

On Thursday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded their investigation that officials said prevented 450 dosage units of fentanyl from being distributed within Pitt County.