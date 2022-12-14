AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with.

On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found 43-year-old Latroy Dugger, of Raleigh, lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Officials investigated the incident and identified Gross as the suspect.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Ayden Police Department, along with the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, NC SBI Fugitive Task Force, and North Carolina Probation and Parole, were able to locate Gross in Greenville, where they executed an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at 252-481-5844. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize the EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730. You can also give anonymous information using the tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type your tip

info, and hit send.

You can download the free Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone or use the “submit a tip” link on the department’s Facebook page. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.