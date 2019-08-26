NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
A Winterville man was arrested and charged after he allegedly led deputies on a chase in Craven County.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, deputies tried to stop a black Infiniti vehicle on Washington Post Road in New Bern, after the driver committed a traffic violation.
The driver, Kevin Lamont Rockemore, age 35, of Sterling Point Drive in Winterville, refused to stop his vehicle and led deputies on a chase that went from Gracie Farm Road to Beech Grove Mobile Home Park, where Rockemore lost control of his vehicle and was stopped.
Rockemore then exited his vehicle and tried to run from deputies on-foot, but he was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and driving while license revoked.
He also has outstanding warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses in Georgia and for being a probation absconder from Virginia.
New Bern Police helped deputies take Rockemore into custody.
Winterville man charged after police chase in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)