Winterville man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Monday announced the arrest of Malik Jamal Johnson, 25, of 3908 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville. Johnson was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Johnson of providing National General Insurance Co. with the incorrect date for a fire that damaged his 2013 Kia Optima.

According to the arrest warrant, a fire report showed that the damage occurred on March 9, when his insurance policy was inactive. The policy was reinstated on March 10. The claim filed with the insurance company stated that the damage occurred on March 15.

Johnson was arrested on May 4. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

“It troubles me that some people think insurance fraud is a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “Nearly 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of insurance fraud. Consumers are the real victims of this kind of criminal behavior.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.