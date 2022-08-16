TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is facing drug charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop Monday.

Gyron Lamont Langley, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Colonial Road, according to an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Langley, the driver of the vehicle, resisted arrests and attempted to flee and destroy evidence, deputies said. He was arrested shortly after that, and officers seized nine ounces of cocaine from his pants.