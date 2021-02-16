Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 2 wanted from two separate cases

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two people from two separate cases.

Amijah Beverly has outstanding warrants from the Winterville Police Department for obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument from a December 2020 case. Beverly could be in the areas of Pitt County, Bertie County, or Hertford County.

Robert Ruffin has outstanding warrants from the Winterville Police Department for obtaining property by false pretense and simple worthless check from a November 2020 case. Ruffin is from the Onslow County area but frequently visits other locations throughout Eastern NC.

The Winterville Police Department is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.