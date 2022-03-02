WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a criminal incident that happened on Feb. 27.

A burglary, breaking and entering of several motor vehicles and the theft of a motor vehicle happened sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the areas of Cedar Ridge, Canterbury, Clevewood and Old Tar Road. Some items have been recovered but the search continues for the remaining items. Items were stolen from inside a home and from several motor vehicles in the area.

The suspects left the area by stealing a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle is white with silver wheels and Goodyear Wrangler tires with white lettering. It has four doors with a multi-color monogram sticker on the back glass on the left side with the letters “ACF.” It also has a faded blue front license plate with a seashell on it. Inside the Suburban were tools and coins valued between $3,000-$10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. Officials say a reward is available for information leading to an arrest and/or the return of property.