WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a suspect in a counterfeit case.

Police said a man who is pictured here entered the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Rd. in Winterville. He used two counterfeit $100 bills and a counterfeit $50 to add $276 to his financial account.

If anyone has seen this man or can help identify him, call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.