WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person who stole a memorial bench from Winterville Cemetery.

The bench was last seen on Nov. 30, and was reported missing on Dec. 2. Winterville Cemetery is located at 4818 Reedy Branch Road.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105, or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.