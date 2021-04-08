Winterville police seeking help locating suspects in identity theft case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case of identity theft.

The victim, who was not named, told police they believed their financial card was lost after it was used at the Handy Mart at 4328 Winterville Parkway on March 20 just before 9. On March 21 at 10:44 a.m., the card was used to purchase a 58-inch TV at a Walmart in Burlington. Officials said the card was used again later to buy a 65-inch TV from a Walmart in Goldsboro.

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

Police released photos of the vehicle they believe was involved along with the people who were operating it. If you have any details, contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.