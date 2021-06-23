Winterville police seeking public’s assistance in larceny investigation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville Police are asking for the public’s help in a larceny that happened Monday morning.

Police said they responded at around 4 a.m. to the Coopers Point neighborhood. Officials said someone stole a black 6×12 utility trailer, a yellow and black 2019 Can-Am Outlander 4 wheeler, and a black 2020 Can-Am Renegade 4 wheeler.

4-wheeler stolen (Winterville Police Department photo)

4-wheeler stolen (Winterville Police Department photo)

Trailer stolen (Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

Anyone with security cameras with video from Monday from 3:20 a.m. to 5 a.m. is encouraged to let the Winterville Police Department know.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department (Det. Hobbs / Det Bryant) at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A substantial reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the property and the arrest of those responsible.