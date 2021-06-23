Winterville police seeking public’s assistance in larceny investigation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville Police are asking for the public’s help in a larceny that happened Monday morning.
Police said they responded at around 4 a.m. to the Coopers Point neighborhood. Officials said someone stole a black 6×12 utility trailer, a yellow and black 2019 Can-Am Outlander 4 wheeler, and a black 2020 Can-Am Renegade 4 wheeler.
Anyone with security cameras with video from Monday from 3:20 a.m. to 5 a.m. is encouraged to let the Winterville Police Department know.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department (Det. Hobbs / Det Bryant) at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A substantial reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the property and the arrest of those responsible.