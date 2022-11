WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a breaking and entering case.

The incident happened on Nov. 11 at 10:32 p.m. Police said they were unsure if anything was stolen. However, they are looking for the suspect in the photos provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.