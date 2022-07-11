WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two larcenies of money from a charity donation box that happened last week.

(Winterville Police Department photo)

Police said the first larceny happened on July 7 at 7:25 a.m. and the second on July 8 at 3:51 p.m., both at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. Investigators said the man in the photos stole money from the store’s Children’s Miracle Network donation box both times.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle seen in the photographs is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.