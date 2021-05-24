Winterville police seeking suspects in attempted ATM breaking and entering

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people involved in the attempted breaking and entering of an ATM.

On May 16 at 1:08 a.m., the Bank of America ATM machine, located at the Handy Mart on NC 11 in Winterville, was damaged. Surveillance photos show one of the two suspects kicking the machine during the attempted breaking and entering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.