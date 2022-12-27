WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case that happened on Christmas.
Police responded to 4985 Old Tar Road at 10:25 p.m. after a report of a man and woman stealing $300 worth of goods from the store. The two, who appear to be a couple, were operating a gold or silver in color Lincoln Town Car.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle seen in the photographs is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.