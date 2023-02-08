CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center.

A Queen City News crew came across the scene, where two police cars and a Charlotte Fire Department truck were on scene, and noticed a victim with what appeared to be an ice pack on her head. Police later confirmed the call, in front of the Harris Teeter at the Quail Corners Shopping Center.

According to records, it is the fifth such assault since November at the shopping center, with most of the reports centering around McDonald’s. The reports included a drink being thrown in someone’s face, a group fight, and a person that was reportedly struck in the face.

Three of the assaults, including Tuesday’s incident, have happened within the last two weeks, according to reports.

All of the reports happened during daytime hours.

These incidents come on the heels of a number of other incidents over the last several months of people being assaulted in stores and parking lots around the Charlotte area under similar circumstances.