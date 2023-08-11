NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and a man fatally shot himself in North Wilkesboro on Tuesday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Wilkes County deputies, EMS and the Mulberry Fairplains Fire Department came to the 400 block of Caudill Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found Daniel Long, 21, performing CPR on Jenna Boles, 19. Deputies say that Boles was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and medical personnel took over medical care from Long. However, Boles was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

Investigators say that Long “stated multiple times” that he “accidentally shot” Boles.

During the investigation, deputies say that Long walked to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the deaths.

The Town of Wilkesboro posted the following statement on Facebook: