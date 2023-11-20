NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are facing drug-related charges after their arrest during a traffic stop on November 16.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on Washington Post Road for a registration violation. A K9 sniff was conducted of the exterior of the vehicle at which time K9 Bear alerted to the odor of drugs. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found several items of drug paraphernalia and various narcotics.

James Maynard Faulkner Sr., 74, of Ayden was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule IV controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faulkner was transported to the Craven County Detention Center, brought before the magistrate and issued a $2 million secured bond. His court date was November 17.

Amber Lynn Taylor, 33, of New Bern was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking opioids by possession, trafficking opioids by transportation, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule IV controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a officer. Taylor was transported to the Craven County Detention Center and brought before the Magistrate. She was issued a $2 million secured bond. Her court date was also November 17.