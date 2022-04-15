UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery.

According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties:

Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in Newberry Co. around 7:52 a.m.

Pantry Express #780 on Wilson Road in Newberry Co. around 8:02 a.m.

V GO #2 on Augusta Road in Greenville Co. around 10:21 a.m.

The tickets were previously stolen by two others during an armed robbery on November 13, 2020, around 11 p.m. at Sav-Way #206 at South Street in Simpsonville, agents said. Hill redeemed the stolen tickers and receive a cash payout.

SLED said Hill was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.