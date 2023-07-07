ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of stabbing her grandparents has been taken into custody, according to police.

Archdale police say that around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, they were called by representatives of Sheetz after customers said they recognized a woman sitting outside the building as Kristin Billings, who was wanted by Thomasville Police Department.

Thomasville police say that Billings stabbed her grandmother, 73, and disabled grandfather, 75, on Tuesday, hiding their phones so they could not call 911. The police charged her with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of interfering with 911.

Kristin Lynn Billings (Thomasville Police Department)

Officers went to Sheetz and say that Billings had gotten a ride with someone, and were given a description of the vehicle, a Ford SUV. They conducted a traffic stop and confirmed Billings was the one in the SUV. She was arrested on the outstanding warrants from Thomasville.

Thomasville Police Department took custody of Billings.