BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County woman was arrested after she was found in possession of a gun on school grounds.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook about the arrest of Jamichelle Mitchell, 34, of Greenville on Tuesday morning. Officials said a Belvoir Elementary School resource officer was alerted after someone saw Mitchell with the gun, which was holstered on her hip.

The school was placed on lockdown after 8 a.m. and the gun was seized. There was no indication the gun had been removed from its holster, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center, where she was given a $10,000 secured bond and booked after seeing a magistrate. She was charged with a felony count of having a weapon on campus.

Another Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy was called to serve as SRO while Mitchell was transported. The lockdown ended once the gun was secured and it was determined there was no threat to the school.