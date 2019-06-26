Woman arrested after investigation showed pattern of exploitation of elder citizen

A woman has been arrested after an investigation showed a pattern of elder exploitation against a victim in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office took a report of financial card theft and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from an older Greenville area resident on May 22.

At the time a healthcare provider in the home, Roxie Crawford, was identified as a suspect, deputies said.

An investigation showed that Crawford was also known as Roxie Vanessa Pusey, 59, of Winterville.

Deputies said the suspect was found to have multiple convictions for fraud-related offenses.

An investigation identified a pattern of elder exploitation and fraud against the victim existing between December of 2018 and May of 2019.

On Tuesday, Pusey was arrested and charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Exploit elder trust

Financial card theft

Financial card fraud

14 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

Pusey was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.