Woman arrested after investigation showed pattern of exploitation of elder citizen

A woman has been arrested after an investigation showed a pattern of elder exploitation against a victim in Pitt County.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office took a report of financial card theft and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from an older Greenville area resident on May 22.
At the time a healthcare provider in the home, Roxie Crawford, was identified as a suspect, deputies said.
An investigation showed that Crawford was also known as Roxie Vanessa Pusey, 59, of Winterville.
Deputies said the suspect was found to have multiple convictions for fraud-related offenses.
An investigation identified a pattern of elder exploitation and fraud against the victim existing between December of 2018 and May of 2019.
On Tuesday, Pusey was arrested and charged with:
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Exploit elder trust
- Financial card theft
- Financial card fraud
- 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses
Pusey was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.