KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Hobgood woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly shooting at a man during a road rage incident.

On Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a road rage incident that allegedly occurred just north of Kinston on N.C. 11. A caller told officials an unknown female shot at him while both individuals were driving on N.C. 11 towards Pitt County.

With assistance from the Grifton Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ernest Taylor Road in Pitt County. Gayle Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene and later placed in Lenoir County Jail after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Additional charges related to the traffic stop and seizure of firearms may be pending in Pitt County.

“I would like to thank members of the Grifton Police Department for locating and safely detaining Ms. Williams,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “Their actions helped prevent a tragic ending to this unnecessary event.”