SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry woman was arrested and is facing charges after officials said she tried to break into the Food Lion there.

On Tuesday, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm at the Food Lion in Sneads Ferry. Deputies found the front door glass shattered. Surveillance video showed a white female breaking into the store.

Tiffani Nicole Palmer, 36, of Folkstone Road in Sneads Ferry, was arrested after deputies served a search warrant at her home. Officials recovered some of the items they said were stolen.

Palmer was taken before a magistrate and charged with three felony and two misdemeanor charges:

Breaking or Entering Building

Larceny After Breaking or Entering

Possession of Stolen Goods

Injury to Real Property

Misdemeanor Larceny

Palmer was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond awaiting her first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Det. D. Curington at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022003615 when calling.