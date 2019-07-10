Woman arrested in series of break-ins in 3 jurisdictions

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after officials said she was involved in several breaking and enterings reported in three jurisdictions.

On June 28, detectives with three agencies made an arrest for five breaking and entering cases in three jurisdictions.

Officials said the incidents were reported along N.C. Hwy 58 between Snow Hill and Kinston.

The three agencies involved were the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kinston Police Department.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect had stolen over $10,000 in property from the victims.

Detectives followed leads which led them to find some of the stolen property in area pawn shops that led them to the identity of the suspect.

Based on the investigations, detectives arrested Ashley Michelle Locklear of Greene County.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s detectives charged Locklear with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Locklear was given a $25,000 bond and was sent to the Lenoir County Detention Center.