Woman arrested in Durham with enough fentanyl to kill 1 million people, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who was in possession of two kilograms of fentanyl — all while her child was in the vehicle, a news release said.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem was the subject of an ongoing investigation. She was stopped while driving in the area of Club Boulevard and Watts Street in Durham on Tuesday.

Karen Euceda (DCSO photo)

During a search of her vehicle, deputies said she was in possession of two kilograms of fentanyl. Her 4-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.

The child is now in the custody of a family member, the release said.

Two kilograms of fentanyl (DCSO photo)

Euceda is charged with two counts of trafficking and misdemeanor child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 secured bond at the Durham County Detention Center.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl is capable of killing up to 500,000 people.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally.

The CDC reported that opioids, mainly synthetic opioids (other than methadone), are currently the main driver of drug overdose deaths. More than 72 percent of opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids.