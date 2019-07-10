Woman arrested on drug charges in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT)
A woman was arrested on drug charges in Edgecombe County on July 3rd, after officers caught her selling heroin to someone.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says its Narcotics Taskforce officers, acting on a tip from a confidential souce, witnessed a “hand to hand transaction of heroin” last week, and conducted traffic stops two vehicles, with the help of Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officers.
Inside a vehicle driven by Shannon Ciera Bridgers, age 32, of Speightsbridge Road in Stantonsburg, deputies found 35 bindles of heroin. According to Justice.gov, a “bindle” of heroin is “a small piece of aluminum foil or cellophane that contain one-tenth gram or less,” while a “bundle” of heroin is 10 bindles packaged together.
Deputies arrested Bridgers on felony charges of Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Sell/Deliver, and Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling For the Purpose of Controlled Substance.
Bridgers is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond