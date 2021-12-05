Woman charged in Buncombe Co. shooting death

Joselynn Mead has been charged in a shooting death in Buncombe County. (Buncombe County Detention Facility)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Buncombe County.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday. Deputies found a victim there, who had died from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Darrin Sean Tinsley. Joselynn Faye Mead has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the two individuals knew each other, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Mead is being held with no bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.