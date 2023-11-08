JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a woman who has been charged in the drug overdose death of a man.

James Redden Strickland, 46, of Hubert, was found dead in January after officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he died of a drug overdose. A laboratory test found positive traces of Fentanyl. The victim’s autopsy and toxicology results showed he died from Fentanyl and Ethanol toxicity.

After a six-month investigation, Destiny Smith, 23, of Chatham Street in Newport was arrested on November 3 and charged with Death by Distribution of Controlled Substances. Destiny was transferred to the Onslow County Detention Center where she was being held under a $100,000 secured bond.