ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a house party, Rocky Mount police announced Thursday.

At about 4:11 p.m. on March 30, officers said Kayla Clifton was charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice by the Nashville Police Department.

They said the charges came after police established probable cause that she was involved in a shooting at a house party at Creek Ridge Crossing apartments March 25.

She received a $5,000 secure bond.

Police said Clifton is the second person to be arrested in connection to the shooting.

They previously said a 29-year-old suspect turned himself in to authorities on March 30.

Tyrone Conyers was identified by investigators as a suspect in the shooting when an altercation at the house party ended with a man being shot.

Police said Conyers shot and injured 25-year-old Daquan Newell of Halifax County.

Rocky Mount police initially responded to the UNC Health Nash Hospital in reference to a reported gunshot wound to the leg.

Warrants were out for Conyers for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. Five days after the shooting, Conyers turned himself in and received a $75,000 secured bond.