SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food Lion parking lot on Ray Road in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, they said they found 29-year-old Chelsea Ling Chung and her child in the bathroom of the China Star restaurant.

Ling Chung told deputies that her fiancé, Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, shot her in her car at a home on the 1200 block of Hayes Road in Spring Lake, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Her child received superficial injuries during the shooting, the release stated.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that Amos-Dixon fired multiple rounds into the vehicle as Ling Chung and her child attempted to leave the home.

Ling Chung was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Virginia State Police found and arrested Amos-Dixon in Bastian, Virginia.

Investigators said his vehicle has been seized and is in law enforcement custody.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said they have a warrant for Amos-Dixon for:

Two counts of attempted murder,

10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The investigation remains active.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats plans to release more information as it becomes available.