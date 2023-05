DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies in Dare County responded to a report of a suspicious person on May 30.

When officers arrived at the building they saw two people inside the closed business. While investigating, officers found a bookbag. Both suspects denied owning the bag. Methamphetamine was found in the bag along with one of the suspects’ ID.

Kristen Marie Jarvis, 39 years old and from Buxton, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.