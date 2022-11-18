SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend after the sexual assault of a child, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department says.

According to the department, on Sept. 15 their Special Victims Unit began investigating the sexual assault of a child. The victim told detectives and officials with the Department of Social Services that they had been assaulted by Robert David King Jr., their mother’s boyfriend, “four of five times.”

The victim said that Christy Jeannine Deanese, their mother, was told about the assaults but “did not believe the victim.”

Deanese allegedly told investigators that she was told about the assaults and did not report them to the authorities.

On Wednesday, warrants were served on King and Deanese. They were both arrested. King was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Deanese was charged with one count of felony child abuse sexual act, and one count of failure to report a crime against a juvenile. She received a $100,000 secured bond.