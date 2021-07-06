Woman enters Grimesland home, has odd conversation, later steals vehicle, is arrested

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County woman is facing multiple charges after officials said she entered a home without permission and had an odd conversation with someone in the home before later stealing the victim’s vehicle.

On July 4, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Amber Marie Baker, 21, after they visited her home in the Washington area. They found a truck she had stolen earlier when she was in Grimesland, where she had left a truck she stole earlier in Beaufort County.

Baker was charged with the following:

Breaking or Entering

Attempted Breaking or Entering

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property (2 Counts)

Resist, Delay, or Obstruct an Officer

She was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

It all began when deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. on July 4 to 2922 Avon Rd. in Grimesland to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that an unknown woman entered his home through the front door without permission. She sat down and tried to engage in an odd and suspicious conversation then left when confronted.

The suspect returned and allegedly stole a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was at the home. A short time later, deputies found a different abandoned vehicle in a driveway near the victim’s residence. They discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Beaufort County.