MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle because he knew the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy identified the driver as Amber Mabe Pendley, 36, of Marion.

A search of Pendley’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine and a handgun was reported stolen out of Asheville, the sheriff’s office said.

Pendley was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm.

She is given a $20,000 bond.