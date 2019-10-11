Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Beaufort County

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beaufort Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a woman faces drug charges after a K-9 allegedly found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputies said on October 8, Drug Unit officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Deborah Lynn Elliot, 29, of Washington.

A K-9 alerted that there were drugs in Elliot’s vehicle and deputies searched the vehicle, where they found methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a meth smoking pipe.

Elliot was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on a bond of $3,500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV