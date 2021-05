RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police were investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday evening near the campus of North Carolina State University, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Centennial Parkway and found the woman’s body.

“The initial investigation revealed no sign of violence or injury,” police said.

Officers are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.