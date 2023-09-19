SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was arrested Monday night after a woman was found shot to death outside a hotel room in Spindale.

The Spindale Police Department said they were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the Stagecoach Motel located at 612 East Main Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside of the hotel room.

Police identified her as Marianna Woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Darin Ross, inside the hotel room.

After investigating the scene, police arrested Ross and transported him to the Rutherford County Detention Center. He was charged with murder.

Officers said Woods’s death investigation remains ongoing and further charges will be forthcoming.