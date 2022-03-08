JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, in conjunction with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, conducted a months-long investigation of a heroin distributor in Onslow County.

On February 24, a traffic stop was conducted on Rosaicela Baty. During the stop, Baty’s vehicle was searched, resulting in the seizure of 1,122 grams (2.2 pounds) of heroin from Baty’s vehicle. The investigation had determined that the heroin was destined for Onslow County where it would have been broken down and sold on the streets.

Baty, 37, with a listed address of Montgomery, Illinois, was arrested without incident and taken before a magistrate where she was charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin by Possession – Felony

Trafficking Heroin by Transport – Felony

Trafficking Heroin by Manufacture – Felony

Trafficking Heroin by Delivery – Felony

Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin – Felony

Manufacture Heroin by Packaging and Repackaging – Felony

Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance – Felony

Conspire to Traffic Heroin – Felony

Conspire to Sell Heroin – Felony

Conspire to Deliver Heroin – Felony

Baty was transferred to Onslow County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar secured bond.

