Woman held on $1 million bond after allegedly stabbing man at Greenville restaurant

A man is hospitalized and a woman faces attempted murder and assault charges after she allegedly stabbed the man in the head in a fight at a Greenville restaurant.



According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter, just after midnight on August 29, officers responded to a report of a large fight in the patio area of Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 426 East Arlington Blvd.



Witnesses told officers at the scene that two groups of people inside the restaurant exchanged words, then started fighting, and left the building just before police arrived.



During the fight, witnesses said, a woman was stabbing a man with a pocket knife, but officers could not find the man at the scene.



Officers went to Vidant Medical Center to see if any patients had been admitted with cuts or assault-related injuries, and found a 33-year-old man with “at least 10” wounds and cuts on his head had been admitted to the hospital.



The victim was not able to recall what happened to him during the fight, but officers reviewed security camera footage of the fight at Buffalo Wild Wings, and identified the woman who allegedly stabbed him as Yolanda Faye Cherry, age 37.



Police have not yet released the man’s name or his current medical condition, but said he is expected to recover from his injuries.



On Wednesday, police arrested Cherry and charged her with attempted first degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.



Cherry is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.



Greenville police said additional arrests are possible in this case, as the investigation is ongoing.