CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old woman who has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man this April has been arrested in Lee Summit, Missouri, CMPD said.

Jazmine Howard has been identified as the suspect in the murder of Christian Siley. The victim’s family has been notified of his death.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Siley was found around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the 300 block of West Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by police.

On July 26, Howard was arrested in Missouri with the assistance and collaboration of CMPD VCAT, the FBI Charlotte Violent Crime Task Force, FBI Kansas City, the U.S. Marshalls, the Lee Summit Police Department, and the Kansas City Police Department.

CMPD homicide detectives traveled to Missouri and interviewed Howard. At the conclusion of the interview, Howard remained in the custody of the Lee Summit Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County, CMPD said.

The family of Siley has been notified of the arrest.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.