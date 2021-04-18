Woman injured after carjacker steals truck with her inside; crashes vehicle at Raleigh mall, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh carjacker injured a woman when he crashed and flipped a pickup truck he stole at the Triangle Town Center mall Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. outside Macy’s when the man who had been driving the Ram pickup truck went inside the mall to pick up an item, according to Raleigh police.

The pickup truck was still occupied by the man’s wife, police said.

After the man got out of the truck, the carjacker jumped inside, according to officers.

With the wife still inside the truck, the carjacker sped off along a road inside the mall’s perimeter, but crashed into a tree and flipped the truck, police said.

The woman inside the truck was not seriously injured but was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The carjacker was still in the truck after the crash and he was detained by police, according to officers. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for treatment.