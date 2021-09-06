Woman injured in drive-by shooting outside Rocky Mount Cook Out, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at a Cook Out restaurant in Rocky Mount early Monday morning, police said.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the Cook Out located at 1020 N. Wesleyan Blvd. to find a 24-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Police said she was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Officers found shell casings in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot, as well as nearby at the intersection of Jeffreys Road and Sutters Creek Boulevard. They were “consistent with suspects shooting from a moving vehicle,” a news release said.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.