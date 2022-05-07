ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was shot and killed and a teenage boy was injured in an incident that happened Friday night at a restaurant.

Rocky Mount police told Nexstar’s WNCN the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Chili’s, located at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Police and fire officials responded.

Nytica Battle, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the public. She’s charged with killing Natasha Berry, 38.

The teenager is a restaurant employee, WNCN reports. His condition was unknown Friday night.

It’s part of a deadly week in the city where three others were shot and killed and another person was stabbed to death. Another incident involved a Rocky Mount man stabbing his girlfriend just outside the city in Edgecombe County.

An emergency meeting was slated to happen with city officials to address the violence.